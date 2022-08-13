| Freedom Rallies Held In A Big Way In Old Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:05 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Mayor Y Sunil Rao, commissioner of police V Satyanarayana and others participating in freedom rally in Karimnagar on saturday.

Karimnagar: As part of Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavam celebrations, freedom rallies were organized in a big way across the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Saturday.

Youngsters, officials, public representatives and other sections of the society enthusiastically participated in the rallies by holding tricolors. The lines and bylines of the district headquarters as well as towns were reverberated with Vande Mataram, Bharat mata Ki Jai and Sare Jaha Se Accha, Hindustan Hamara slogans.

In Karimnagar, the freedom rally was taken out from Ambedkar stadium to the historic clock tower where diamond jubilee celebrations were held. Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, Additional Collectors Garima Agarwal and Shyamprasad Lal, and others participated in celebrations.

Freedom rally took out from Bathukamma ghat to junior college grounds in Sircilla town. Zilla Parishad Chairperson N Aruna, Collector Anurag Jayanthi, Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde, and others participated in the rally.

Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, ZP chairperson Dava Vasanth, Collector G Ravi, SP Sindhu Sharma took part in the rally held from tower circle to mini stadium in Jagtial town.

In Peddapalli, the 75 meter long national flag was displayed in the rally that took out from Junior college to Yellamma tank. Collector Sangeeta Satyanarayana, Additional Collector Laxminarayana, in-charge DCP Rupesh, Municipal Commissioner Thirpathi and others took part in the rally.