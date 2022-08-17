I-Day celebrations: Blood donation camps held in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:00 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

ZP Chairperson N Aruna, Collector Anurag Jayanthi and SP Rahul Hegde handing over appreciation certificates to police personnel who donated blood in Sircilla on Wednesday

Karimnagar: As a part of Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavam celebrations, blood donation camps were organized across the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Wednesday.

District administration in association with Save the Life Foundation and Red Cross society organized the blood donation camp in Karimnagar district headquarters hospital. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya along with Collector RV Karnan and Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana inaugurated the camp.

In Rajanna-Sircilla, camps were conducted in Sircilla district headquarters hospital as well as Vemulwada area hospital. ZP chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna, Collector Anurag Jayanthi and Superintendent of Police Rahu Hegde inaugurated the camp in Sircilla hospital.

A total of 80 government employees including Mission Bhagiratha-47, Police personnel-25 and others donated blood in Sircilla hospital. Jagtial ZP chairperson Dava Vasantha along with the Collector G Ravi inaugurated the blood donation camp in Jagtial district hospital.

In Peddapalli, ZP chairman Putta Madhukar, MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy, and Collector Dr Sangeeta Satyanarayana inaugurated the camp.