Follow party line and be disciplined, Puvvada tells BRS cadre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar addressing BRS cadres in Khammam on Sunday.

Khammam: BRS was a disciplined party, every worker and leader should have to follow the party line and discipline, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said here on Sunday.

Addressing an Athmeeya Sammelanam here, the Minister said the BRS was like a big family, all the party workers and leaders were the members of the family. It was a happy moment to organise Athmeeya Sammelanams in a festive atmosphere.

Ajay Kumar noted that Telangana has developed in every way due to the development and welfare programmes being implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The development achieved so far has to be taken into the public.

Khammam MP Nama Nageshwar Rao asserted that the party was going to win all the ten Assembly seats in Khammam district in the upcoming elections. The MP assured that he would support the workers in their difficulties.

The development achieved in the State was going to give good results in the upcoming elections. Khammam district also witnessed rapid development under the BRS rule and Rs 1,200 crore worth development works executed in Khammam city alone, the MP said.

Rythu Bandhu district convener Nallamala Venkateshwar Rao, BRS leader Gundala Krishna, Mayor P Neeraja, AMC chairperson Dorepalli Swetha and others were present.

