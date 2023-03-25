Puvvada asks party cadre to campaign on development achieved in BRS rule

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar inaugurated an integrated vegetable and meat market at Madhira in Khammam district on Saturday. 25KM6: Minister P Ajay Kumar took out a massive bike rally at Madhira in Khammam district on Saturday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has called upon the BRS cadre to conduct a campaign by printing and distributing pamphlets on the development achieved under the BRS’ rule.

Every village, mandal and constituency witnessed rapid development in the last few years and people should be told about it. Not being able to talk about the progress made would be a failure on part of the cadre, he noted.

Speaking at the BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam here on Saturday, Ajay Kumar told the party ranks to start working hard for the upcoming elections and take up a door to door campaign on the public welfare and development schemes being implemented in the State.

The Athmeeya Sammelanam were very useful for sharing the views of the workers for strengthening the party at field level and to streamline the party affairs.

Every worker and leader has to work together for that purpose, he said, also suggesting mandal and village committees to coordinate with the party workers.

Every leader and worker should work hard to ensure that BRS achieves a hat-trick victory for the third time in the upcoming elections. In order to achieve that the people’s representatives and leaders should be among the people as much as possible, the minister noted.

Later in the day, Ajay Kumar along with MP Nama Nageshwar Rao, BRS district president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan and ZP chairman L Kamal Raju inaugurated an integrated vegetable and meat market built with Rs 4.50 crore at Madhira and launched other development works.