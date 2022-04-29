Follow these safe sex practices to avoid STDs like HIV

New Delhi: Sex is a vital part of human existence as it’s the process that leads to the birth of future offspring. That being said, it’s not the only reason why people do it as pleasure is also involved, however, if not practiced safely engaging in sexual activities can also lead to sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) like HIV Aids.

STDs are infections transmitted via sexual contact, caused by bacteria, viruses, or parasites and can be avoided by having safe sex. In simple terms, it means not letting your partner’s semen or vaginal fluids get inside your vagina, anus, penis, or mouth. It also means avoiding genital skin-to-skin contact, because some STDs are spread by touch alone.

There are lots of ways you can make sex safer; here are some standard practices for safer sex:

1. Educating yourself on the subject

One of the best ways to protect yourself is by boosting your knowledge on the subject of STDs and understanding them. You can learn about methods of contraction, and symptoms. Your doctor is one of your best resources. Ask your doctor for some information or look at a reputable website.

2. Knowing your partner well

The first step towards practicing safe sex is to know your partner well which means getting to know your partner’s medical history, the number of sexual partners they had, etc. Also, keeping the safety measures a high priority, you and your partner should regularly get tested for HIV.

3. Using a barrier method correctly and regularly

Barriers during sex help in preventing direct contact between each partner’s genitals by limiting exposure to bodily fluids. Among the most common barrier methods for safe sex are latex condoms (external polyurethane) and internal condoms (sometimes called female condoms). Other barriers include dental dams and latex gloves.

4. Limiting sexual partners

Engaging in sex with a new partner always runs the risk of exposure to STDs, hence one way to reduce the risk is by limiting your sexual partners to people who communicate about their medical and sexual history and agree to use safe sex practices in a way that makes you feel comfortable.

5. No-contact sexual activities

These are sexual experiences that do not include physical touch, eliminating the possibility of fluid transmission. Examples of no-contact sexual behaviors include phone sex, sexting, mutual masturbation, and cybersex.