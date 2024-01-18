Awareness show on AIDS flagged off in Mancherial

Mancherial DMHO Dr GC Subbarayudu flagged off to an exhibition by artists of troupe meant for creating awareness over AIDS in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 06:36 PM

Mancherial DMHO Dr GC Subbarayudu flagged off to an exhibition by artists of troupe meant for creating awareness over AIDS in Mancherial

Mancherial: District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr GC Subbarayudu said that everyone should have awareness over Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) caused by human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). He flagged off to an exhibition by artists of troupe meant for creating awareness over the communicable disease in Mancherial on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Subbarayudu said that the chronic disease was being diagnosed at the district headquarters hospital and primary health centres for free. The results of the testing would not be disclosed to anyone. Syrup is given to a new mother to prevent the spread of the disease to infants for free, he explained.

Also Read Mancherial: Teenager found hanging after being reprimanded by father for skipping classes

The DMHO advised the people to utilise services extended by the government. He told the artists to illustrate the precautions to be followed by the public to prevent AIDS.