Food delivery boy dies in road accident in Hyderabad

V Bhagwan Rao (26), a resident of Serilingampally and a native of Maharashtra, died after a bike coming in the opposite direction rammed into him at Gachibowli on Saturday night.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 July 2024, 06:27 PM

Hyderabad: A food delivery boy died after his bike collided with a motorcycle at Gachibowli on Saturday night.

V Bhagwan Rao (26), a resident of Serilingampally and a native of Maharashtra, worked with a food delivery company.

On Saturday around 10 pm, he was going on his bike from Wipro junction to deliver a pizza when a Royal Enfield bike coming in the opposite direction rammed into him near BSR Tech Park.

The man sustained serious injuries in the incident and was rushed to Osmania General Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment in early hours of Sunday, said Gachibowli police. A case is registered.