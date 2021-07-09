Food joint owner held in Hyderabad for assaulting customer

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Hyderabad: The Charminar police arrested the owner of a tiffin centre on charges of attacking a customer, allegedly during an argument over the food and service on Friday.

The complaint, Amarnath, a resident of Lal Darwaza on Tuesday, had gone for breakfast at the tiffin centre at New Lad Bazaar in Panch Mohalla. Police said Amarnath, who was not pleased with the quality of the food and the service provided by the staff, complained to the owner Mohd Khaled. However, this led to an argument between the two, with both abusing each other.

“Khaled then called two of his friends and they assaulted Amarnath, injuring him,” police said.

Based on a complaint, the Charminar police booked a case and arrested Khaled. Efforts are on to nab the others.

