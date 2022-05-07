Food processing units will be established in erstwhile Warangal: KTR

Warangal: The State government is taking many steps for the fast industrial growth in the erstwhile Warangal district as per the dreams of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. As a part of it, several food processing units will be established in all six districts carved out of erstwhile Warangal, Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said here on Saturday.

He also reiterated the State government’s commitment to the welfare of the people who lost their lands for the sake of setting up India’s biggest textile park in Warangal district by providing all possible support. Rao laid the foundation for the setting up the Rs 1,600 crore manufacturing facility of Kitex Garments, and also inaugurated two units of Ganesha Group that have seen an investment of Rs 550 crore at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park near here.

Addressing a meeting on the occasion, Rao said that the State government would develop the layout and allot the house plots measuring 100 yards each of the land oustee of the park. “The setting up of units at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park was slowed down due to the conditions affected by the Covid-19.

The Korean company Youngone Corporation would have set up the unit at this park, but due to Covid-19 conditions they could not commence the work. However, 20 to 25 manufacturing units will be set up in 16 to 18 months at India’s largest textile park,” Rao said. “With the setting up of the units, 30,000 workers will get direct employment, and 20,000 people get indirect employment,” he said. Appreciating the people for giving a total of 1300 acres of their lands to the park, Rao said that he was expressing his gratitude by ‘bowing down to their feet’. Responding to several requests by local MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, Rama Rao said that Rs 10 additional funds would be sanctioned for the development of Parkal town, and also promised to sanction more number of the Dalit Bandhu units and 2BHK houses to the people of the Parkal constituency.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, MLAs Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, N Narender, Peddi Sudharshan Reddy, MLCs Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Kadiam Srihari, Thakkallapally Ravinder Rao, MP Pasunuri Dayakar, State Vikalangula Corporation Chairman Dr Kethireddy Vasudeva Reddy and others attended the meeting.

