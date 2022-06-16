Foods to help you enrich memory

Hyderabad: Memorising can be tough, especially when you’re not eating right. Here are three foods you can try – they give you the right nutrients that you need to boost your brainpower:

Turmeric

A staple in Indian households, pasupu, or haldi, is an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound. It contains curcumin, a bright yellow chemical that boosts the growth of brain cells. Studies have proven that it is also helpful in the prevention of Alzheimer’s, a disease that causes the deterioration of memory. While one pinch of turmeric in your curry may not be helpful, usage on a daily basis can enrich your brain capacity.

Oranges

Important sources of Vitamin C, citrus fruits such as oranges, are instrumental in the prevention of mental decline. Research has shown that having higher levels of vitamin C in the blood was associated with improvements in tasks involving focus, memory, attention, and decision speed. Apart from oranges, Vitamin C can also be found in tomatoes, capsicum and guava.

Leafy greens

While everyday green vegetables like spinach and cabbage may not be considered a delicacy at all, they do help in reducing oxidative stress. They contain compounds that help prevent decline in cognition. This compound can also be found in turnip, cauliflower and broccoli.

Apart from these foods, chocolate and caffeine have also proven to improve mental functioning. However, the disadvantages of such unhealthy foods may often outweigh the benefits. Incorporating these commonly found foods into your diet can go a long way in increasing your ability to understand, remember and perform well in your competitive examinations.

