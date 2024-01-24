5 home remedies for quick reduction of acne

Do you have a big occasion coming up in a few days and your face is breaking out in pimples? Don't worry; you can minimise pimples and prepare for your special day with a few easy at-home cures.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 08:39 PM

Hyderabad: Do you have a big occasion coming up in a few days and your face is breaking out in pimples? Don’t worry; you can minimise pimples and prepare for your special day with a few easy at-home remedies. Here are five possible home treatments that some individuals find useful for clearing up acne, though it’s important to remember that individual responses to cures can vary. Remember that perseverance and consistency are essential, and it’s always a good idea to see a dermatologist for specific guidance:

Ice Therapy: Redness and swelling in the affected area can be decreased by applying ice cubes. Before your special day, wrap ice cubes in a plastic bag and apply them on the acne-prone area as often as you can.

Tea Tree Oil:

Because of its inherent antibacterial qualities, tea tree oil may be able to combat bacteria that cause acne. Using a cotton swab, apply a few drops of tea tree oil mixed with a carrier oil (such jojoba oil) to the afflicted regions. Be cautious not to use undiluted tea tree oil directly on the skin, as it may cause irritation.

Apple Cider Vinegar Toner:

One part vinegar to three parts water is the recommended ratio for diluting apple cider vinegar with water. Using a cotton ball, apply the mixture to your face after cleansing. Apple cider vinegar can help regulate the pH of the skin and has antibacterial qualities. Start with a more diluted solution and adjust as needed to avoid irritation.

Turmeric:

Turmeric possesses antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities. To make a paste, combine turmeric powder with honey or water. After applying the paste to the afflicted areas, rinse it off after 15 to 20 minutes. Turmeric can momentarily discolour skin and clothing, so proceed with caution.

Aloe Vera:

Aloe Vera’s calming and anti-inflammatory qualities can aid in lowering acne-related redness and inflammation. After applying pure aloe vera gel to the afflicted regions, rinse with lukewarm water after 15 to 20 minutes.