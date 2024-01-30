Nizamabad Collector asks officials to ensure remunerative price for turmeric

Officials should ensure that there is no difference in the price paid by traders for the same quality crop to the farmers, Nizamabad Collector said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 05:54 PM

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu directed officials to ensure that turmeric farmers get remunerative prices for their produce in the market yard.

The Collector on Tuesday directed the officials of marketing, horticulture and agriculture departments to visit the market yard on a regular basis and ensure that the farmers do not face any kind of difficulties and get remunerative prices.

“Officials should ensure that there is no difference in the price paid by traders for the same quality crop to the farmers,”he said.

Stressing the need to create awareness among farmers with regard to maintaining quality of turmeric, the Collector directed officials to ask farmers to bring dry turmeric to market yards so that they could get a good price for their produce.