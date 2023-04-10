Hyderabad: Eateries told to provide clean drinking water

Eateries should either make available the water supplied by HMWS&SB, RO water or any other water that is safe for drinking, said MAUD Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD), Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar on Monday ordered that all hotels, restaurants, and eateries including fast food joints located in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits should provide clean drinking water.

In their establishments, they should either make available the water supplied by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), Reverse Osmosis ( RO) water or any other water that is safe for drinking. He ordered the GHMC Commissioner to take appropriate measures in this regard.

The Special Chief Secretary also instructed that, all the water bottles at hotels, restaurants and other eateries should be sold at Maximum Retail Price (MRP). A voluntary organisation complained to the Special Chief Secretary that, many hotels and restaurants in the city are charging more than MRP for water bottles. Following this, instructions related to drinking water at these commercial establishments were issued.