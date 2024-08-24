| Hyderabad Likely To Witness Heavy Rain On Sunday Yellow Alert Issues For Parts Of Telangana

Hyderabad likely to witness heavy rain on Sunday; yellow alert issues for parts of Telangana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Sunday has issued a yellow alert for several Telangana districts, warning of the likelihood of heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 August 2024, 09:34 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A low pressure area (LPA) that has intensified monsoons winds could cause extensive rainfall across Telangana State, including Hyderabad on Sunday.

While multiple districts in Telangana received heavy rains on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Sunday has issued a yellow alert for several Telangana districts, warning of the likelihood of heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

The districts under this alert include Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Mahabubnagar.

The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, in isolated locations across all districts of Telangana. Residents are advised to stay indoors during these conditions and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

According to meteorologists, the city will see overcast skies and swift-moving showers, creating a cool and breezy atmosphere. The rains are expected to persist, with scattered showers likely through the afternoon and into the night, easing the humid weather of recent days.