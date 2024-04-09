Six-year old girl dies while undergoing treatment at RIMS-Adilabad

Parents of the girl said that their only daughter Shruthilaya had vomiting and subsequently died in the institute where she was admitted earlier in the day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 07:54 PM

Adilabad: A six-year old girl, Dakure Shruthilaya, died while undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here on Tuesday.

Parents of the girl said that their only daughter Shruthilaya had vomiting and subsequently died in the institute where she was admitted earlier in the day. The girl underwent a surgery after being diagnosed with blockages in arteries of her heart at a hospital in Hyderabad a month back. Her medical condition was stable, they said.

She, however, was admitted to RIMS when she began vomiting on Tuesday morning.