Former CM and TDP national president N Chandrababu meets Amit Shah

With the BJP national president JP Nadda also joining them at the minister's residence, it gave room for speculation on their possible electoral alliances in the coming elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:14 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Amaravati: A key political development was witnessed when former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu met union Minister for Home Amit Shah, in Delhi on Saturday evening.

The meeting was said to have lasted for three quarters of an hour.

Chandrababu, keen on forging a TDP-Jana Sena Party-BJP alliance to fight the 2024 elections against the ruling party was believed to have broached the subject during the meeting.

It is also rumoured that the TDP president, who had not met the BJP leaders since breaking away from their electoral alliance in 2018, called on them to advocate the cause of Eenadu group and Margadarshi Chit Funds chairman Ch. Ramoji Rao who is facing money laundering charges in Andhra Pradesh.