Former Congress MLA Erra Shekhar joins BRS

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the BRS would be strengthened in Palamuru region with the joining of Erra Shekhar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Hyderabad: In a major setback to the Congress, former MLA Erra Shekhar joined the Bharat Rashtra Samiti in the presence of working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday. Sekhar is a senior leader wielding considerable influence in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

Welcoming him into the party, Rama Rao said the BRS would be strengthened in Palamuru region with the joining of Shekhar. Hailing the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Shekhar said he had a great connection with him right from the days of the Telangana movement. After formation of the Telangana State, Chandrashekhar Rao had undertaken many programmes to improve the socio-economic conditions of the poor and weaker sections of the State so that they can live with self-respect.

Even as the Member of Parliament representing Mahabubnagar, he had strived for the development of Palamuru region. He said he would work under the leadership of the Chief Minister for uplifting the Mudiraj community along with all other poorer sections.