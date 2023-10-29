Stable government, able leadership essential for progress, says KTR

Rama Rao emphasized the importance of a stable government and able leadership, which were essential for continued development

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:13 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Hyderabad: Equalling the Congress rule with hardships, tears and communal tensions, BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao cautioned people of Telangana not to get swayed by the false promises being made by the Congress leaders during the ensuing Assembly elections.

He urged them to compare the transformation of Telangana in the last 10 years with that of 10 years of the Congress regime prior to 2014.

Addressed polling booth-level committees of the BRS at LB Nagar on Sunday, Rama Rao emphasized the importance of a stable government and able leadership, which were essential for continued development.

He appealed to the electorate to support LB Nagar candidates G Sudheer Reddy and the BRS in the upcoming elections, stressing the need for a government committed to serving the people’s interests.

He also highlighted transparent systems like TS-bPASS initiated by the BRS government, enabling them to obtain building construction permits without requiring to bribe anyone, unlike the Congress regime in Karnataka where the builders were being forced to pay an additional Rs.500 per sq.ft to the Congress.

On the occasion, Rama Rao outlined the plans to extend the Metro Rail network from Nagole to LB Nagar and then to Pedda Amberpet, besides operating Metro Rail services from LB Nagar to Shamshabad.

He stated that to provide better healthcare, the State government was constructing four TIMS super-specialty hospitals as well as expanding the existing NIMS hospital and equipping Hyderabad with an additional 6,000 beds across the four sides of the city.

Efforts were being made to expand the IT sector in the East Hyderabad region and after completion of the Malakpet IT Tower, around 25,000 youth would get fresh job opportunities.

He encouraged booth-level activists to undertake door-to-door campaigns and pledged to address the region’s challenges. They were instructed to explain to the electorate of LB Nagar constituency to recall the condition of LB Nagar before 2014, highlighting the improvements in traffic management, water supply, and sanitation over the last 10 years.

He asserted that the BRS had not only delivered its promises, but had done much more than what was promised. The BRS government, upon returning to power, would implement the 15 guarantees under the “KCR Bharosa” programme for eligible people across the State.

Taking a dig at the Congress leaders and their infighting, Rama Rao pointed out that there were at least six to seven Chief Ministerial candidates in the Congress including senior leader K Jana Reddy who was not even contesting in the upcoming elections.

Stressing that Hyderabad’s safety and development would depend on the leader, he highlighted the development in LB Nagar constituency and suggested campaigns to remind residents of the area’s progress.