Naxalites claim abduction of police jawan in Chhattisgarh, tribal body appeals for his release

As per a press note purportedly issued in the name of Anita Mandavi, secretary of Maad Divisional Committee of CPI (Maoist), Kudiyam, a resident of Eramnar village, was abducted by them on September 29 and his “interrogation” was underway

By PTI Published Date - 06:33 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

As per a press note purportedly issued in the name of Anita Mandavi, secretary of Maad Divisional Committee of CPI (Maoist), Kudiyam, a resident of Eramnar village, was abducted by them on September 29 and his “interrogation” was underway

Bijapur: A police jawan has been abducted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh‘s Bijapur district, officials said on Thursday. Shankar Kudiyam (28), belonging to the newly raised unit of state police ‘Bastar fighters’, has been missing for nearly a week.

A tribal body has appealed to the Naxalites to free him.

As per a press note purportedly issued in the name of Anita Mandavi, secretary of Maad Divisional Committee of CPI (Maoist), Kudiyam, a resident of Eramnar village, was abducted by them on September 29 and his “interrogation” was underway.

Police had the information about his abduction but they did not disclose it, which shows their intention, it claimed.

Further decisions on the jawan will be taken after depending on the police’s next move, the release said, adding that everyone should oppose the “murders of innocent tribal youths by police in the name of encounters in Bastar”.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police Anjneya Varshney in a statement said they learnt about Kudiyam’s abduction after Naxalites issued a statement.

“We came across a press statement issued by Maoists mentioning the abduction of constable Shankar Kudiyam. As per our knowledge, he went to the Ittampar-Uspari area a few days ago on a personal visit to meet his acquaintance and he hasn’t returned home since then,” the SP said.

After learning about the press release issued by the Naxalites, Kudiyam’s family and village elders have made an appeal for his safe release, Varshney said.

On many occasions, the police have adopted a humanitarian approach in rescuing and saving the lives of Naxals who were injured in exchanges of fire, the SP said. “Hopefully, Shankar should return safely,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sarva Adivasi Samaj (SAS), an umbrella body of tribal organisations, has appealed to Naxalites to release Kudiyam.

SAS has urged Naxalites to free Kudiyam, if he is in their captivity, on the grounds that he joined the force to earn a livelihood for his family, said Sitaram Manjhi, a tribal leader.

Also Read Chhattisgarh: 2 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Sukma