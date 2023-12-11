Former Janashakthi naxalite, wife made suicide attempt in Sircilla

Rajanna-Sircilla: Former Janashakthi naxalite along with his wife made suicide attempt in Kondapur of Konaraopet mandal on Monday, alleging that officials are trying to take-over their land. They tried to take pesticide in front of the government officials in their agricultural field. Police and local people immediately shifted them to Sircilla hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

According to police, Malyala Nandam from Kondapur worked in the Janashakthi party for about 15 years and surrendered before the police at the age of 27. In the year 2013, the then government allocated 1 acre and 20 guntas of land to Nanadam in survey no. 116A in the outskirts of Kondapur under rehabilitation programme. Since then, Nandan has been cultivating the land.

One month ago, surveyor Kumar approached him and demanded Rs 50,000. Surveyor warned to change records stating that Nandam has no land in the village if he failed to give a bribe. Nandam appealed the surveyor that he could not pay such a big amount since he was from a poor background and running the family by cultivating the land. However, the surveyor did not consider his request.

On Monday, the Tahsildar along with forest officials arrived at the agricultural field and instructed Nandam not to take up cultivation since he has no land in the area. They tried to arrange fencing around the land. Upset over the officials’ move, Nandam and his wife Padma consumed pesticides to end life. Police and local people shifted them to Sircilla hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Police began investigation by registering the case.