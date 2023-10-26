Former MLC quits BJP and joins BRS

The BRS working president welcomed Mohan Reddy into the party fold offering him the pink scarf.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

The BRS working president welcomed Mohan Reddy into the party fold offering him the pink scarf.

Hyderabad: Former MLC and PRTU leader B Mohan Reddy on Thursday joined the Bharat Rashtra Samiti in the presence of the party working president K T Rama Rao.

Mohan Reddy had resigned from Bharatiya Janata Party before joining the BRS.

Speaking on the occasion he said he was joined the BRS to work together on issues pertaining to education and teacher’s welfare under the leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who was all set to return to power.

The BRS working president welcomed Mohan Reddy into the party fold offering him the pink scarf.