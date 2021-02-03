Former State football coach Saleem Ullah passes away

Saleem Ullah had represented the State football team was also a prominent member of the AP Police team.

Hyderabad: Former United Andhra Pradesh coach Mohammad Saleem Ullah passed away on Wednesday. He was 79. He is survived by four sons and six daughters.

Saleem Ullah had represented the State football team was also a prominent member of the AP Police team. After retirement, he coached the AP team and Hyderabad City Police Team. He had even received coaching certificate from Brazil. He retired as additional DCP.

The Telangana Football Association mourned the death of the coach.

