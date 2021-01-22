Former UoH Pro-VC invited as editor for ‘special issue’ of Frontiers Journals

Dr. Srivastava, who is also an Honorary Professor of Physics at UoH, has been invited on this project along with Dr. David J Parker of the University of Cambridge, a press release said

By | Published: 7:35 pm

Hyderabad: Former Pro-Vice Chancellor of University of Hyderabad (UoH), Dr. Vipin Srivastava, has been invited by Frontiers in Human Neuroscience: Cognitive Neuroscience of the Frontiers Group of Journals, as an editor of a special issue on ‘Mathematical, computational and empirical approaches to exploring neuronal mechanisms underlying cognitive functions’.

Dr. Srivastava, who is also an Honorary Professor of Physics at UoH, has been invited on this project along with Dr. David J Parker of the University of Cambridge, a press release said.

Frontiers in Human Neuroscience is a leading journal in its field, publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research that advances our understanding of the brain mechanisms supporting cognitive and social behaviour in humans, in both healthy and diseased states. Frontiers are a leading open access scientific journals published from Lausanne, London, Madrid and Seattle.

