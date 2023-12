Hyderabad News Today: Formula E Race, Telangana Praja Palana Program, Amit Shah Strategy Plans

Today's Hyderabad News includes cancellation of Formula E Race 2024 in the city, Telangana Praja Palana Program updates, and Amit Shah’s strategy plans for Telangana general elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:36 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: Today’s Hyderabad News includes cancellation of Formula E Race 2024 in the city, Telangana Praja Palana Program updates, and Amit Shah’s strategy plans for Telangana general elections.

Watch: