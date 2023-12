| Hyderabad E Prix 2024 Formula E Race Gets Cancelled In The City Hyderabad News Today

Hyderabad E-Prix 2024: Formula E Race Gets Cancelled In The City | Hyderabad News Today

Formula E seeks clarification as new government may jeopardize the event.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad E-Prix 2024 at risk due to post-election issues; Formula E seeks clarification as new government may jeopardize the event.