Formula E: Who is Gosia Rdest, Hyderabad Blackbirds’ only female racer?

Gosia Rdest: Polish Woman Racer.

Hyderabad: City-based Indian Racing League (IRL) franchise team, ‘Hyderabad Blackbirds’ is all set to take part in the trial run that is scheduled to take place on November 19 and 20 at the Hyderabad street circuit situated on the banks of the Hussain Sagar Lake.

Akhil Rabindra, Arjun Narendran, Vitantonio Liuzzi, Gosia Rdest are the four drivers to represent the IRL’s Hyderabad team in the racing event. Of which, Gosia Rdest is the only female racer in the team.

Born on January 14, 1993, Gosia Rdest is a Polish female racing driver who hails from the small town of Żyrardów in Poland. She started her career in 2012 by taking part in Polish Junior Karting Champion. She fell in love with racing when her father took her to the Karting track for the first time at the age of 13.

The 29-year-old racer participated in 169 races and won 4 titles in her career. She achieved 10 podium finishes and her race win percentage is 2.4. Gosia Rdest also became the first woman in the history of racing to win the KIA Lotos Race in 2017.

Besides sports, Rdest became the vice president of a medical waste management company named Emka S.A. located in Poland. The Motorsport star was married to Karoł Łazarczyk in June 2022.

Major achievements in her career

She won GT4 Central European Cup and 24H GT Series – 991 racing events in 2018 and 2020 respectively. The female racer has clinched the Baltic Touring Car Championship – BTC2 titles twice in her career.