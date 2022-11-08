Formula E in Hyderabad: Committed to protect green cover, says HMDA

Hyderabad: The route and curves for the prestigious Formula E Championship scheduled to be held in Hyderabad in February, have been modified thrice to ensure minimization of trees locations specially the large trees.

However, translocation of certain minimum number of trees which are absolutely inevitable has been taken up. A majority of these trees have already been translocated and few remaining one will be translocated, officials said in response to certain reports in the media.

Unlike Formula 1 which requires a dedicated track, Formula E race happens on regular roads and the selection criteria is smoothness of the road and the number of curves/turns it can have in the track. The FIA has finalized a 2.37 km track around Hussain Sagar Lake- the circuit covering around the Secretariat Complex, going through Lumbini Park as a loop and have 17 curves/turns in it.

The route for Formula E has been worked out thus requires removal of the existing road median for about 600 meters from PVNR Marg towards Telugu Thalli flyover, and the route and curves were modified thrice to ensure minimization of trees locations specially the large trees, a statement issued by the administration said.

Accordingly, the trees falling in the proposed alignment were identified and marked and the HMDA submitted its application to the Tree Protection Committee for inspection and necessary approval. The committee members after detailed inspection accorded approval for translocation of affected trees.

The authorities clarified that about two-third of the trees affected are small sized and another 30 per cent are medium sized. All the trees are being translocated within NTR Garden and in Sanjeevaiah Park. Pruning is being taken up of the existing trees adjacent to the track and they will be in full bloom in next four months by the time the race is ready. The Central median trees which are yellow flowered are Tecomaargencia (not Tabubia as was being reported in a section of media) and are translocated to Sanjeevaiah Park.

The statement said the HMDA and the State government is absolutely committed to protect the green cover and assured that all necessary precautions have been taken to provide for a race track by ensuring minimum dislocation and in the process ensuring that all these trees are translocated carefully.