Four arrested for killing stray dog in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:28 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Karimnagar: Karimnagar police on Saturday arrested four persons for beating to death a stray dog in Sangem crossroads of Kothapalli mandal. Police, who on Friday night registered a case against three unknown persons for beating to death a stray dog, arrested Md Fakruddin, Md Amir, Md Muquit and Mohammed Sameer from Kothapalli village.

According to police, the accused attacked a stray dog with sticks indiscriminately at Sangem crossroads in Kothapalli mandal on August 15. The dog died on the spot. The photos and videos of a dead dog being dragged by a bike went viral on social media.

After coming to know about the incident, founder of Animal Protection Organization, Nallakunta, Hyderabad, Prithvi Panneeru lodged a complaint with Kothapalli police. He also informed the same to the former union Minister and founder of Animal Protection Center Maneka Gandhi, who spoke with Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana on Friday night over phone.

Responding immediately, the Commissioner of Police instructed Kothapalli police to register a case against the accused.

Based on CP’s instructions, Kothapalli police registered a case under section 429 IPC and launched a manhunt to nab the accused persons involved in the incident. Cops arrested four persons in the evening. As part of the investigation, police approached municipal officials who made it clear that no case of rabies had been reported in the recent past. It is learnt that the accused killed the dog as the latter had bitten a number of people in the village.

Police commissioner V Satyanarayana, in a statement, said that it was not proper to harass animals and asked the people to approach either municipal or police officials if anybody harassed animals.