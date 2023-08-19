Four arrested in connection with journalist’s murder in Araria, Bihar

Patna: Police in Bihar’s Araria district have arrested four people in connection to the murder of a journalist, an official said on Saturday.

According to the official spokesperson of the Araria police, the accused were identified as Vipin Yadav, Bhavesh Yadav, Aashish Yadav and Umesh Yadav.

Bhavesh and Aashish were neighbours of the victim Vimal Yadav, who was gunned down outside his home on Friday morning. They four arrested persons been booked under IPC sections 302, 120B and 34 of IPC on the statement of the victim’s father Harendra Yadav.

The spokesperson said that the arrests were made on Friday night from different locations in Araria district. The main accused, who fired at Vimal Yadav, was also arrested.

The police have registered an FIR against eight persons, including two who are currently lodged at the Supaul jail and Araria jails. Sources have said that the entire conspiracy was hatched by Rupesh Yadav from Supaul jail.

He is an accused of the murder of Gabbu Yadav, the younger brother of the slain journalist. Rupesh was threatening Vimal of dire consequences if he did not withdraw his name from the list of witnesses in Gabbu Yadav’s murder case.

Vimal howeverm stayed firm on his decision not to withdraw his name. According to the police, the four arrested accused came to Vimal’s house on Friday morning at around 5 am and called him Pappu Bhaiya, the victim’s nickname.

When he stepped out of the house, he was shot on the right side of his chest, killing him on the spot. The incidenttriggered massive outrage among all sections of the society. Journalists of various districts protested against the state government and demanded for their security.

Candle marches were also staged in several districts. While expressing condolences, Chief Minister called for strict action against the accused. Vimal Yadav was associated with the Dainik Jagran in Araria.