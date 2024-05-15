Four blackmail and rape woman in Choppadandi

The four youngsters are said to have raped the lady one after the other on different occasions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 10:00 PM

Representational Image.

Karimnagar: A woman was allegedly raped by four persons on different occasions by blackmailing her. Though it was not clear when the incident exactly took place, Choppadandi police have reportedly arrested the four accused on Wednesday.

They allegedly blackmailed her by threatening to upload her pictures on social media.

The woman, who went into depression, approached the police, following which the police began an investigation and took the four into custody.