Four dead as under-construction wall collapses in Noida

By IANS Published: Updated On - 02:20 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

The official confirmed to IANS that as many as six labourers were rescued in an injured state from the debris and were rushed to district hospital and Kailash hospital.

Noida: As many as four labourers were killed after an under-construction wall collapsed here in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

“A boundary wall at Jalvayu Vihar in Sector-21 has collapsed. All senior police officials are present on the spot and rescue operation is currently underway on war-footing,” an official said.

“Four among them have succumbed to their injuries while two are still admitted,” the official said.

As per latest reports, the rescue operation is still underway and a JCB-crane has been employed to remove the debris.