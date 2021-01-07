Four dead in road mishap in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam

The deceased have been identified as Satyanarayana, Vijayalakshmi, Kanakamahalakshmi, and Chinnababu, while the injured has been identified as Sandeep. All of them are residents of Eluru in West Godavari district.

By | Published: 2:44 pm

Prakasam: At least four people were killed and one sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in collided with a parked lorry on NH-16 near Martur town of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh. The mishap took place in the early hours on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Satyanarayana, Vijayalakshmi, Kanakamahalakshmi, and Chinnababu, while the injured has been identified as Sandeep. All of them are residents of Eluru in West Godavari district.

According to the police, they were returning from Tirupati after offering prayers to the Lord Balaji.

“At around 2.30 – 3 AM a car coming from Tirupati, hit a lorry parked on the highway from behind. 4 persons died on the spot. One person is injured. We shifted him to hospital,” Martur Circle Inspector Altaf Hussain informed.

“Accident took place as the driving person dozed off at wheel,” he added.