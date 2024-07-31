Four GHMC employees arrested in forgery, cheating case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 July 2024, 10:47 PM

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police arrested four employees of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in connection with a forgery and cheating case on Wednesday.

The arrested officials are Mohd Khabirullah Khan (town planning section), N Krishna Mohan (Deputy City Planner), K Srinivas Reddy (Deputy Inspector of Survey – Land Acquisition) and A Deepak Kumar (Surveyor – Land Acquisition), all working with GHMC.

The Rajendranagar police had registered a case against a group of persons who had colluded with three private persons and issued TDR Transferable Development Rights (TDR) certificate.

The three private persons Mukram, Ashfaq and Mukhtadir were earlier arrested in the case. Mukram along with the remaining two persons allegedly submitted forged documents claiming that a road widening affected area is owned by him. “The trio managed the GHMC officials and got the TDR certificate issued. The TDR was sold for Rs. 5.78 crores to one builder and the amount distributed among all the seven suspects,” said DCP Rajendranagar, Ch. Srinivas.