Four girl students injured as crane hits auto in Medak

Medak: Four school students suffered serious injuries when a crane hit the auto carrying them at Makarapet Junction near Chegunta Mandal headquarters on Wednesday.
One of the four students, N Srilatha, suffered serious injuries in the mishap. Three others, Saritha, Poojitha and Shivani, sustained minor injuries. The girls were residents of Vulli Timmayaipally and Anantha Sagar villages.
After class at Zilla Parishad High School, Chegunta, the students were on their way back to their villages in the auto.