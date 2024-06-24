Crocodile attacks a fisherman in Pakhal lake of Warangal

A crocodile severely injured the victim, Shatla Chandramouli when he went fishing in Pakhal lake in Khanapuram mandal.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 June 2024, 08:27 PM

Warangal: A fisherman sustained severe injuries after he was attacked by a crocodile while fishing in the Pakhal lake in Khanapuram mandal of the district on Monday.

According to reports, Shatla Chandramouli of Budharaopet village was fishing in the Pakhal lake along with other fishermen on a raft, when a crocodile suddenly attacked him, injuring him on his leg and thigh severely. Hearing Chandramouli cry out for help, other fishermen who were in the vicinity rushed in, following which the crocodile let go of him.

The fishermen rushed Chandramouli to the Narsampet Area Hospital after calling in a ‘108’ ambulance. However, with his condition stated to be critical, he was shifted to Warangal MGM Hospital, from where he was shifted to Hyderabad. Sources say the condition of the fisherman was stable and that he was responding to the treatment.

As Pakhal falls under the Pakhal Wildlife Sanctuary, fishing is banned in the lake, but the local fishermen illegally fish in the lake on a daily basis, especially during night. The forest staff were aware of this and have caught fishermen several times and even destroyed their fishing boats. However, the fishermen continue fishing using rafts and wooden logs putting their own lives in danger. In the past too, several fishermen were attacked by the crocodiles, but they continue to fish in the lake.

The Pakhal lake has over hundred crocodiles. In fact, the forest officials have installed a board warning people to stay away from the lake as crocodiles could attack them.