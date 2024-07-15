Gavvalapally water supply issue: Officials say supply restored

The villagers who blocked the Chegunta-Medak road protesting lack of drinking water supply, had said that officials and elected representatives were not responding to their pleas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 06:07 PM

Telangana Villagers block road over lack of drinking water supply in Medak

Hyderabad: Responding to a news report published in these columns on Monday on villagers of Gavvalapally in Chinna Shankarampet mandal in Medak blocking the road on Sunday protesting against disruption of water supply to the village, Mission Bhagiratha officials admitted that there was no bulk supply of water to the overhead service reservoir (OHSR) due to pumpset repairs being taken up at the Rajpally sump.

However, the bulk supply was restored by Sunday and Mission Bhagiratha water was being supplied to the village, they said in a statement issued here on Monday.

“The Gavvalapally crossroads pertains to Gavvalapally Gram Panchayat, Chinna Shankarampet (M) of Medak district which has 344 households and a population of 1238, out of which 38 houses are at Gavalapally crossroads. A 15KL OHSR is located at Gavalapally crossroads to serve the 38 households. From the past 2 days, there is no supply of bulk water to this OHSR due to pumpset repair at Rajpally sump. Local source is with very less yield which couldn’t meet the demand. Bulk supply is restored on July 14 and Mission Bhagiratha water is being supplied,” the statement said.

