Four held for gambling in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 July 2024, 08:19 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Four persons were arrested by sleuths of a task force team for allegedly indulging in banned gambling on the outskirts of Buruguguda village in Asifabad mandal on Saturday. Liquid cash Rs 13,800 and four mobile phones were seized from their instance.

Task Force Inspector Rana Prathap said that Sangade Balu from Thumpalli village, Sathraveni Mallesh, Pudari Satyanarayana and Ivvule Ravinder, all three belongs to Buruguguda, were apprehended while they were committing the offence in a secret den. They were handed over to Asifabad police for further action.