Watch: Car washed away in stream at Vikarabad, villagers rescue couple

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:38 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Hyderabad: A car was washed away in a stream, which was in spate following heavy rains that have been lashing the State. The incident occurred near Nagaram village in Vikarabad district on Thursday when the car tried to cross the low-level bridge.

The video captured by locals shows the vehicle plunging into the stream due to the force of the floods. However, the quick thinking of locals helped save the life of a couple who were clinging to a tree asking for help.

The vehicle was proceeding from Dornala village to Nagaram when the incident occurred. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate to heavy rains are likely to lash the State till Friday.