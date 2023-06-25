| Four Killed Two Injured In Road Accident In Hanamkonda

Four killed, two injured in road accident in Hanamkonda

The accident occurred when a tipper truck collided head-on with a car

25 June 23

Mangled car with bodies of the occupants at Pathipaka X road in Hanamkonda district on Sunday.

Hanamkonda: Four persons of a family were killed, while two others were injured in a road accident at Patthipaka crossroads under the Athmakur police station limits on Sunday. The accident occurred when a tipper truck collided head-on with a car.

The victims were identified as Anumula Narasimha Swamy (50), Veldhendi Sambaraju (42), Veldhendi Akanksha (26), and Veldhendi Lakshmi Prasanna (6). The injured, Anumula Rajasri (50) and Anumula Akshitha (20), were rushed to MGM Hospital in Warangal, where they are now undergoing treatment.

Hailing from Kashibugga in Warangal, the family was returning home after darshan at the Medaram Sammakka-Sarakka shrine in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district, according to Athmakur Inspector Bandari Kumar. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

