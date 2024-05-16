Hyderabad: Man dies in accident at Tank Bund

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 11:45 PM

Hyderabad: A 27 year old man died in a road accident at Tank Bund on Thursday evening.

Karthik was going on a motorcycle from Secretariat towards Ranigunj when a car coming in the opposite direction hit the bike. Karthik fell on the road and sustained serious injuries.

He died on the spot. On information the police reached the spot.

The car driver who reportedly sustained injuries in the accident left the vehicle and went away.

The police registered a case.