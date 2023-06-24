Telangana: Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao sustains injuries in road accident

Rao has bruises on his hand and suffered slight bleeding when the car hit the divider after the driver reportedly tried to avert collision with a cow standing on the national highway

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

A frontal portion of car got damaged when driver tried to avert collision with a cow near Koratikal in Neradigonda mandal on Saturday.

Adilabad: Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao sustained minor injuries when the car in which he was travelling hit a road divider on the Hyderabad-Nagpur highway at Koratikal crossroads in Neradigonda mandal on Saturday.

Sources said that Rao had bruises on his hand and suffered slight bleeding when the car hit the divider after the driver reportedly tried to avert collision with a cow standing on the national highway. He was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad. He was on his way to Adilabad from Hyderabad at the time of the incident.

