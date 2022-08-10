Four members of family killed as car overturns in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:27 AM, Wed - 10 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Four members of a family including two children from Hyderabad died after the car in which they were traveling overturned in Mukpal village in Nizamabad district on Wednesday.

Seven members of a family from Tolichowki were traveling in the car when one of its tyres burst. As a result, the car overturned. Of the seven members, four of them died while others suffered injuries.

The accident occurred when the family members were heading towards Nirmal. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, according to police. More details are awaited.