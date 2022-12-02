Four movies that showcase Dharavi slum which is set to be redeveloped

The slum, in some way, makes Mumbai stand out. Scores of foreigners visit the place every day to get a feel of the place and are willing to spend money to get the experience.

Hyderabad: Industrialist Gautam Adani won a bid to redevelop the Dharavi slum in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Monday. The slum, touted to be Asia’s largest slum, is home to millions of Mumbaikars.

It is also largely seen as a hotbed of the slum’s distinct culture, home for street-smart entrepreneurs, and the melting pot of the growing hip-hop scene in the country.

It is also ridden with gangs, gang wars, and crime.

Overall, the slum itself has an interesting character that is different from any other slum we pick in the world. As it is set to be demolished and restructured, here are a few impactful films/shows that revolve around the slum and tell its story.

Slumdog Millionaire

If you haven’t heard of this movie, you’re living under a rock. Released in 2009, the movie won an Oscar and is the recipient of eight Academy Awards. The song ‘Jai Ho’ from the movie still remains to be a crowd favourite. The movie revolves around one boy from the slum who enters the ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati?’ show and wins the grand prize of Rs 20 million. It shows the dark side of the slum that is controlled by corrupt people.

Gully Boy

This musical film revolves around a young dreamer, Murad, played by Ranveer Singh, who makes a name for himself with his raps about the societal challenges he faces. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie attempts to showcase the lives of people in the Dharavi slum – from ugly fights between parents to passionate love between the main characters. The songs from the movie have become a voice for several other youngsters who live in similar socio-economic conditions to Murad. The movie was also the country’s official nomination for the Oscars.

Dharavi Bank

This latest MX Player series revolves around mafia leader Thalaivan, played by actor Suniel Shetty who marks his digital debut with ‘Dharavi Bank’. Thalaivan heads the crime syndicate, Dharavi Bank, and rules Mumbai’s slum colony Dharavi. His hold on the slum is considered a threat by CM Janvi Surve who appoints a gutsy officer to bring Thalaivan’s empire down. Season one had a good reception and the trailer for season two is released.

Kaala

This Rajinikanth-starrer movie is all about how mafia gangs are making the lives of residents in the slum difficult. The protagonist, Karikaalan, is like a godfather who often protects the people from the slum. Released in 2018, the movie also stars Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar in important roles.