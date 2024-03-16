Four RMPs booked for flouting norms, cheating patients in Mancherial

On Friday, two RMPs, Botla Satyanarayana of Srilaxminarasimha Clinic and G Suresh belonging to Sri Laxmi Nursing Home in Mancherial town were booked for similar offences.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 06:45 PM

Mancherial: Two rural medical practitioners (RMPs) were booked on charges of flouting the Telangana State Medical Practitioners Registration Act, 1968, National Medical Council Act and duping the public, in Luxettipet on Saturday.

Luxettipet Sub-Inspector P Chandra Kumar said a case was registered against Santhapuri Raju of Amma Clinic and D Sunitha from Kaveri Hospital for violating the two Acts and cheating patients, based on a complaint lodged by officials of Vigilance wing belonging to the Telangana Medical Council. Investigations were taken up.

Also Read Nalgonda: RMPs warned against conducting gender tests

Earlier, the officials of the Vigilance department conducted raids on the two clinics for allegedly practising medicine without necessary educational qualifications and for reportedly prescribing antibiotics to patients, leading to death of some persons last week. Similar raids were held in Mancherial town, as per instructions of the TMC.

On Friday, two RMPs, Botla Satyanarayana of Srilaxminarasimha Clinic and G Suresh belonging to Sri Laxmi Nursing Home in Mancherial town were booked for similar offences.

Meanwhile, Mancherial Inspector Bansilal conducted an awareness programme for ambulance drivers and owners in the district headquarters on Saturday.

He told them not to fleece the patients by expecting commissions from managements of private hospitals. He warned them of stern action and said the PD Act would be invoked against habitual wrongdoers.