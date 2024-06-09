Four students from TSWR CoE Bellampalli shine JEE Advanced

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 June 2024, 06:39 PM

Mancherial: Four students from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE) Bellampalli excelled in JEE Advanced-2024 of which results were declared on Sunday.

TSWR CoE Bellampalli Principal Inala Saidulu said that Ade Navaneeth achieved 1,171st rank and stood in the top in the institution, while Durgam Charan, Veluthuru Akhil, Ramtenki Shiva got 2,778th, 2,679th, 7,476th ranks, respectively.

He stated that the rankers brought recognition to the institution. He recalled that seven students belonging to the centre qualified in JEE Advanced -2023.

Vice principal Raj Kumar, lecturers Sriramvarma, Pinninti Kiran, Chanda Laxminarayana, Mitta Ramesh, Katla Ravinder, Muddasani Shobha, Avunuri Ravi, Alluri Vaman congratulated the students.

In the meantime, Bellampalli MLA G Vinod and TSWR Regional Coordinating Officer Koppula Swarupa Rani congratulated the students for cracking the JEE. They commended the principal and teaching staff.

They said that the centre was striving hard to provide quality education to the students from weaker sections and transforming their lives, setting an example to other facilities.