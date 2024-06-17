Bellampalli govt polytechnic college HoD gets PhD degree

Devender successfully carried out a search on a topic titled, "Investigation into the effect of stemming on blast Performance in underground excavations.” He defended the thesis on May 9 and qualified to be awarded the degree of PhD by the RGCERT on May 30.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 07:00 PM

Mancherial: Maram Devendar Reddy, the head of the department of mining engineering at government Polytechnic College- Bellampalli was awarded Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in mining engineering by Rajiv Gandhi College of Engineering, Research and Technology (RGCERT)-in Chandrapur, an affiliate to Gondwana University in Maharashtra recently.

He conducted the research under the supervision of Prof Manish D Uttarwar, RGCERT.

He thanked his supervisor Prof Manish and teachers. He was congratulated by his colleagues at the polytechnic college.

He hails from the remote Jaggaiahpally hamlet under Jonnala Malyala village in Kalvasrirampur mandal of Peddapallii district.