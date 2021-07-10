Fourth phase of Palle, Pattana Pragathi programmes concludes

As per CM K Chandrashekhar Rao’s instructions to distribute six saplings to each household, a whopping 7.83 crore saplings were distributed to households across the State

Hyderabad: Cutting across party lines and regions, people actively participated in the Palle Pragathi programme conducted from July 1 to 10 across the State, said Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao here on Saturday.

As per Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s instructions to distribute six saplings to each household, a whopping 7.83 crore saplings were distributed to households across the State. Saplings were planted on the roadsides covering 1.61 crore metres and over 1.22 crore were planted in different areas, he said in a statement.

Under casualty replacement, 70 lakh saplings were planted. As part of the programme, over 6.5 lakh roads were cleaned and desiltation was taken up in 3.51 lakh nalas. Focusing on sanitation, waste was cleared from the premises of nearly 1.58 lakh government entities and to avoid water stagnation at 50,261 low lying areas were covered with mud.

As a means to save the properties, bio-fencing was taken up at 12,720 Vaikunta Dhamams and 12,776 dump yards across the State, he said. Over 25,000 damaged streetlights were replaced with new ones and third wire was set up for 41,652 poles. Nearly 19,500 new electricity meters were installed in different areas.

Pattana Pragathi programme

In the urban areas, under the Pattana Pragathi programme taken up in 12 municipal corporations and 129 municipalties (excluding GHMC), 31,061 tonnes of waste was cleared across the State, besides clearing 16,260 tonnes of debris. Wild growth and weeds was cleared on the roadsides covering 11,831 kms.

With the State government directing to focus on dilapidated structures, 1,445 such buildings were demolished across the State. Under mosquito control measures, fogging was taken up in 15,117 locations and 2096 water tanks were cleaned.

As part of sanitation activities, waste was cleared from 1,312 parks and 1074 crematoriums, besides clearing 2,675 public toilets. Under Haritha Haram programme, 14.66 lakh saplings were planted and avenue plantation was taken up in road medians covering 1.27 lakh meters.

Over 2161 damaged streetlights were replaced with new ones and 1643 precariously bent poles were repaired. Nearly 78,788 metres damaged and dangling wires were repaired.

