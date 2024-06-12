Ministers instruct officials to take steps to complete bridge in Asifabad

12 June 2024

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Panchayat Raj minister D Seethakka instructed officials to take steps to complete the work on a high-level bridge across a stream between Mothuguguda and Appapelli villages in Asifabad mandal. She inspected the under-construction bridge on Wednesday.

Seethakka asked the officials concerned to throw open the bridge to the public by completing the work at the earliest. She told them to take steps to avoid inconvenience caused due to delay of the work to people of the two villages during monsoon. She wanted them to ensure quality in the work while constructing the bridge.

The minister later distributed uniforms and textbooks to students at a school in Vadaiguda village and inaugurated additional classrooms built spending Rs 6.20 lakh. She said that the government schools were reopened on festive note.

She stated that steps were being taken to create basic amenities at the schools for the convenience of the students, besides providing quality education.

She then conducted a meeting with officials of various governments and reviewed progress of developmental activities and implementation of welfare schemes, in the district centre.

She instructed the officials to take steps to ensure better sanitation and to prevent spreads of seasonal diseases in monsoon. She underlined the coordination among the officials.

Seethakka directed the officials of health and medical department to keep medicines available and to extend medical services to the public. She stated that steps were being taken to fill up vacant posts in the department.

She sought the officials to take steps to avoid human loss due to floods and heavy rains. She later interacted with residents of Savathi village in Wankidi mandal. Zilla Parishad chairperson K Krishna Rao, MLC Dande Vittal, Asifabad MLA Kova Laxmi, her counterpart from Sirpur (T) Dr P Harish Babu, Collector Venkatesh Dothre, Additional Collectors Deepak Tiwari and Dasari Venu were present.