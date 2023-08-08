Telangana Govt directs District Collectors to issue appointment orders to Jr Panchayat Secretaries

A notification was issued for recruitment of 9,355 Junior Panchayat Secretaries with an agreement period of three years

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday issued orders directing District Collectors to issue appointment orders to Junior Panchayat Secretaries, who secured 70 percent marks in the District Level Performance Evaluation Committee as Panchayat Secretary Grade IV.

A notification was issued for recruitment of 9,355 Junior Panchayat Secretaries with an agreement period of three years. Subsequently, the period was extended to four years of continuous service.

Accordingly, District Level Performance Evaluation Committees were constituted to evaluate the performance of Junior Panchayat Secretaries. The State government directed officials to issue appointment orders to only those junior Panchayat Secretaries, who are selected and appointed through the direct recruitment notification and who secured 70 per cent and above marks in the committees’ evaluation.

Regarding Junior Panchayat Secretaries, who failed to secure 70 percent, their performance would be observed for six more months. After six months, their performance would be evaluated by the committee and if their performance was found satisfactory during the evaluation, necessary action would be taken accordingly, the orders said.

Meanwhile, the Gram Panchayat Employees and workers called off their strike on Tuesday and would join their duties from Wednesday. The Joint Action Committee of the workers issued a statement to this effect stating that after fruitful talks with Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E Dayakar Rao and the assurance given by the government in addressing their issues, the strike was called off.

