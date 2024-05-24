Security personnel allegedly damage vehicles in Mallur Village after blocking Minister’s convoy

According to reports, the minister was traveling to take part in Malluru Lakshmi Narasimha Swami Brahmotsavam and to clear the traffic the police personnel stopped the vehicles near Mallur village.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 May 2024, 12:33 PM

According to reports, the minister was traveling to take part in Malluru Lakshmi Narasimha Swami Brahmotsavam and to clear the traffic the police personnel stopped the vehicles near Mallur village.

Mulugu: An incident of police highhandedness has come to light on Friday when security personnel broke the windshields of several cars and auto rickshaws in Mallur village of Mangapet for blocking the way of Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anusuya convey.

According to reports, the minister was traveling to take part in Malluru Lakshmi Narasimha Swami Brahmotsavam and to clear the traffic the police personnel stopped the vehicles near Mallur village. However, few cars and auto rickshaws stopped on road making the way narrow. Furious over it the police broke the windshields of few vehicles.